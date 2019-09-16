Durban - Police are on the hunt for a gang of about 10 armed men who bombed a cash van on Monday afternoon. The incident took place on the N2 near Mandeni, north of Durban just after 4:30pm. It is alleged that the van had been travelling along the N2 when it came under attack by heavily-armed gang.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken after the cash van was blown up. Picture: IPSS





According to a source, once the explosion occurred, the men grabbed the cash box from the van and fled.

"There were more than about 10 men. They sped off in their getaway vehicles, one of them being a white Ford Ranger double cab," the source said.

IPSS Medical spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said their emergency teams and advanced life paramedics had been alerted to the incident.

He said when they arrived at the scene, they found that the cash van had been bombed.

Herbst said an undisclosed amount of money had been taken.

The scene on the N2 near Mandini where a cash van was blown up. Picture: IPSS





"Both guards of the security company escaped unharmed," he said.

Last month, two men were shot dead during a cash heist at the Bridge City shopping mall in KwaMashu.

According to police, a group of robbers engaged in a shootout with security guards of a cash vehicle. Police recovered a hand gun and a rifle at the scene. Police did not confirm if money had been taken.

In August, six men were arrested during a CIT in Hibberdene on the KZN south coast. A security guard was killed and two others injured.

The Mercury