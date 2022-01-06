Armed suspects posing as patients rob doctor’s rooms in Phoenix

Durban – Five armed suspects posing as patients held up the receptionist and patients at a doctor’s rooms on Paragon Place in Phoenix yesterday and made off with cash and cell phones. Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said a Rusa member on patrol was flagged down by a passer-by who reported the robbery.

He said the Rusa officer called for backup and responded to the premises. “On arrival, it was established that five men entered the surgery posing as patients. They then produced firearms and robbed the doctor and his employees of their cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled in an unknown direction,” he said. Balram said two employees were assaulted during the robbery.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that the robbery took place at 4pm, while at his place of work. “The suspects held up the 37-year-old receptionist and the patients at gunpoint demanding cash and their cel lphones before fleeing the scene,” said Mbele. Police said a case of business robbery was opened at Phoenix SAPS for investigation.

Last month The Mercury's sister publication, the Daily News reported that five suspects stormed a Phoenix home in Cradlen Gardens demanding valuables and shot one of the residents.