ETHEKWINI Mayor Zandile Gumede.

DURBAN - Ethekwini Municipality Mayor, Zandile Gumede, has denied any knowledge of her rumoured imminent arrest. Gumede told The Mercury that she was not questioned by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Sunday evening, despite rumours doing the rounds yesterday.

“I was not questioned by anyone, nor do I know any details of any arrest,” Gumede said.

She said she was irritated by the rumours, but had no plans to take any action against those running the rumour mill.

In recent weeks, three of Gumede’s aides have claimed that they were questioned by the Hawks.

At the weekend Gumede’s personal assistant, Makhosi Maphumulo, said she had got numerous phone calls about the mayor’s whereabouts and vehicles parked outside her property. Maphumulo said she had also been questioned last month by people claiming to be from the Hawks.

Last week Gumede’s spokesperson, Mthunzi Gumede, was also questioned by the Hawks. It is alleged that he was questioned by the inter-ministerial task team set up to investigate political killings. The team was set up last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Gumede’s political adviser, Mlungisi Ntombela, was also interrogated by the Hawks. Ntombela later filed an urgent application in the Durban High Court seeking to prevent members of the Hawks from threatening, harassing and intimidating him or his family.

Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, said he was not aware of an investigation into Gumede. “This rumour was flying around since last week,” he said.

Earlier this month, Gumede expressed concern at the interrogation of her staff.

“I have urgently requested legal advice in light of these spurious and senseless allegations. I have also allowed Ntombela some space to deal with the matter while he and his family are receiving counselling,” she said.

Gumede said her name had been subjected to the court of public opinion, and the recent events were testimony to the fact that there were forces conspiring against her.

“Clearly, they are using dirty tactics with the aim of removing me as the mayor and the chairperson of the ANC in the eThekwini region,” she said.

THE MERCURY