Arson behind more than 50 fires at Ezemvelo

DURBAN - THE Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife experienced more than 50 fires at its nature reserves in the last year, with the majority being a result of arson.

The conservation authority told members of the Conservation and Environmental Affairs Committee this week that there had been about 54 incidents of fire, 45 of these were arson, and nine were accidental. In some of the fires, animals, including critically endangered species, were also burnt to death.

About four resorts had suffered fire damage close to R4 million. Injisuthi, located in the Drakensberg near the Loskop area, was the worst affected and the fire in August left it with damage estimated at R2.4m.

Criminals looking to break into the resorts to poach animals, people hunting for bush meat, as well as communities looking to get economic benefit from the resorts are some of the suspect reasons for the fires.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife acting chief executive Ntsikelelo Dlulane said disgruntled community members come to their parks to demand employment, and in one case, a local chief had to intervene after local youth demanding employment threatened to burn the gates to one of their resorts.