Arts teacher bags R43m jackpot

A South African Arts teacher, who has won the R43million Powerball jackpot, said her first big purchase will be a grand piano. Friday’s Powerball jackpot was R43 158 293.10. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner is an Arts teacher. She played via the Absa banking platform.

She told Ithuba that she found out that she had won while on her way to work. “I was on my way from work when the bank called me on Monday (October 14, 2024) to check my Powerball ticket and said to get in touch with Ithuba because I had won some money. “When I got home, I checked my ticket against the winning numbers.

When I realised that I had won the jackpot, I felt like I was in a dream for a while; it’s an amazing feeling”. She said she “instantly called my husband to share the news.” With her newfound windfall, the winner plans to treat her family to a tropical island getaway, but her first purchase will be a grand piano.

“The first thing I’m going to buy is a grand piano, then I’ll take my family on vacation to a beautiful tropical island.” Like many other Powerball and Lotto winners, the teacher said she will continue to work “because I really love my job.” She said that many of their family’s long term goals would now be achieved sooner, something she was very grateful for. She said she was a regular player of the lottery.