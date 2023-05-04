As kidnapping cases rise, public urged to learn about the crime and how to prevent it

Durban - As kidnapping cases are on the rise in South Africa, a security company has urged the public to learn about the crime. According to the Institute for Security Studies, in the past 10 years, kidnappings rocketed by 183% from 3 832 in 2012/13 to 10 826 in 2021/22.

Last month, the son of a businessman was released three days after he was kidnapped from his father’s business premises in Kranskop, near Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal. In another case last month, a 2-month-old baby was kidnapped from his Chatsworth home during an alleged armed robbery. In a statement on its website, security company Alpha Alarms said learning about kidnapping could help the public better understand the risks, preventive measures, and response strategies associated with this crime.

The company said kidnapping could take many forms, including stranger abductions, familial abductions, and international abductions. “Each type of kidnapping presents its unique challenges and requires specific response strategies. When it comes to stranger abductions, prevention is key. Teaching children and adults alike about situational awareness, personal safety, and self-defence techniques can help mitigate the risk of abduction. “It’s also crucial to know how to recognise the warning signs of potential danger, such as suspicious individuals or vehicles, and to have a plan in place in case of an emergency,” the company said.

Familial abductions, the company said, needed a different approach. “These cases involve the unlawful taking of a child by a family member or guardian, often in the context of custody disputes or domestic violence situations. Learning about the warning signs of parental abduction, such as sudden changes in behaviour or threats to leave the country, can help prevent these types of kidnappings. “International abductions, which involve the abduction of a person across international borders, pose a unique set of challenges. In these cases, it’s crucial to understand the legal frameworks and co-operation mechanisms that exist between countries.”