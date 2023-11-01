As Prasa ramps up restoration projects, major refurbishment of uMlazi train station completed

Durban - As the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) works to restore operations across the country, it announced this week that it had completed major refurbishments at the uMlazi train station in the south of Durban. In his address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said several significant infrastructure projects are under way as part of the commitment made in the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to fix South Africa’s infrastructure through renewed investment in maintenance and construction of new projects.

“The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has to date restored operations on 26 out of 40 commuter rail corridors. To continue with the restoration of our commuter rail corridors, R50 billion will be spent over the next three years to modernise our passenger rail network,” said Ramaphosa. Provincial Prasa spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said the uMlazi station was one of the many stations that were affected by looting, theft, and vandalism during the Covid-19 lockdown. The station was also affected by the floods in 2022. “The project to refurbish uMlazi station commenced on 20 March 2023 and the completion date was 22 September 2023,” he said.

The refurbishment includes the upgrading of all four platforms. Damaged signage and lighting were replaced while faded surface markings were repainted. The station has been re-fenced and waiting platforms were fitted with seats for commuters, Prasa said. It also upgraded the ticket sales offices, staff offices, change rooms, mess room and ablution facilities. “Among the many improvements made during the refurbishment, the standby generator for emergencies was also reinstalled,” said Nomnganga.

Prasa said this was part of the ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation and station rebuilding programme across regions. Prasa also announced that it has extended the commercial service of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train sets on the south coast corridor. “Prasa KZN is pleased to announce to commuters, the public and all stakeholders that the South Coast corridor is now entirely operating with new EMU train sets effective from 30 October 2023.”

Speaking on attacks on infrastructure, Ramaphosa said the police had established 20 Economic Infrastructure Task Teams to protect critical infrastructure and tackle the “construction mafia”. “I have also extended the employment of 880 members of the SANDF to support the police in combating criminal activity that targets critical economic infrastructure. The Economic Infrastructure Task Teams have confiscated significant quantities of copper cable, rail tracks, coal and other metals.” A major refurbishment of the uMlazi train station, which was affected by theft, vandalism, looting and last year’s flooding, has been completed. Picture: Prasa KZN