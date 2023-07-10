As winter kicks in, homeowners urged to protect their homes from weather-related risks

Durban - As the bite of winter kicks in this week with icy cold conditions across most parts of the country, homeowners have been urged to take heed of proactive measures to safeguard their properties from risks that could lead to extra expenses. Karen Rimmer, Head of Distribution at PSG Insure, said homeowners can actively prepare and mitigate winter-related risks.

With many using portable gas heaters and wood fires to keep warm, there are important points to take note of. ‘’When fireplaces are used, it’s important to prevent blockages caused by smoke and soot by having chimneys regularly checked and cleared. Not only can blocked or dysfunctional chimneys increase the risk of a house fire, but the excess emission of carbon monoxide can pose a serious health risk. “When using gas systems for cooking and heating, it’s also important to have your gas tank installed by qualified professionals. Gas equipment must also be installed in accordance with South African Bureau of Standards' requirements, which includes ensuring that no gas bottle exceeding 19kg’s is stored within your building.

Regulations also indicate that all gas bottles must be installed at least one metre or more away from doors and windows, as well as two metres or more from drains and air vents. “When these requirements have been adequately met, homeowners will be issued with a certificate of conformity – an essential document that is required in the event of a gas-related insurance claim,” added Rimmer. She added that another common claim associated with colder weather relates to burst geysers.