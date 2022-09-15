Assassination attempt at a Newlands East school foiled by police, one dead

Durban - Police officers from the Provincial Vehicle and Trio Task Team acted on intelligence received and prevented a possible hit at a school in the Newlands East area of Durban on Wednesday. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said after police received the information that a possible hit was going to be carried out at a school in the area, they relayed the information to the teams.

Naicker said while the police officers were patrolling the area, they spotted the vehicle of the suspected hitmen. He said police officers who attempted to pull the vehicle over were met with gunfire from the occupants of the vehicle. “Following a shootout, the suspects fled in their vehicle with police officers in pursuit. When the men were cornered at a dead-end, two suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled into the bushes. The driver of the vehicle passed away due to injuries sustained during the shootout,” said Naicker.

At the scene, police recovered an automatic rifle, two pistols, two-way radios and 40 rounds of ammunition in the suspects' vehicle, he said. According to Naicker an investigation is under way to establish the identities of the two men who fled in order for them to be brought to book. Police at Newlands East are investigating cases of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against the men.

The incident comes after a shooting last week in which a mother and son were killed. The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported that Patricia Simelane, 55, and her son Spha Simelane, 22, died of gunshot wounds. The newspaper reported that there were turf wars taking place in the area.

Chairperson of the sector 2 Newlands Community Police Forum (CPF), Allan Peterson told the newspaper that the Newlands community were living in fear and were scared to send children to the shop. “We always say it is drug-related but sometimes it is not necessarily so. Police and the community have been pushed into a helpless situation. There is no guarantee that if you step outside on the pavement to go to the shop or walk around, you would come back home alive." Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Visible Policing, Major General Phumelele Makoba applauded the police officers for following up on information that was received from the community.

“This collaboration between police and the community at Newlands East must be celebrated and we are appealing for other communities in the province who are experiencing such violent crimes to do the same. If we are going to win the war against crime, communities need to expose these criminals even if they are your friends or relatives,” she said. Anyone with information relating to criminal activities can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report criminality anonymously via the MySAPSApp.

Police recovered an automatic rifle, two pistols, two-way radios and 40 rounds of ammunition during a shootout in Newlands East after an intelligence led operation foiled a possible hit at a school in the area. Picture: SAPS