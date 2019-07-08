Sunday Ajibabi was attacked by a pupil at the high school where he used to teach.

Durban - The teacher who was attacked by a pupil at Luthayi High School in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, has asked to be transferred to another school. This is according to Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) president Scelo Bhengu, who said that the teacher, Sunday Ajibabi, was not interested in going back to the school.

In a video of the attack, which went viral on social media, Ajibabi and a 20-year-old pupil were seen grappling with one another before the pupil landed a number of punches.

The video led to teachers’ unions and parents’ associations calling for the ill-disciplined pupil to be dealt with.

Bhengu said they were working to arrange for Ajibabi to be transferred so that when schools reopened this week, he would be in a new school.

“He doesn’t feel safe and he has every reason not to. He told us that it was not the first time that the student assaulted him. Even though the MEC for Education and other pupils in the school did ask him to come back, he has since refused and we respect his decision,” said Bhengu.

Ajibabi, a science and maths teacher, sustained an eye injury during the fracas. He opened a case of assault against the pupil while the department conducts an internal investigation.

The pupil was suspended pending the outcome of the internal disciplinary hearing. “We’re still not happy about how the matter was handled. Justice isn’t equal when violence is perpetrated by a pupil on a teacher. If a pupil is going to behave like a hooligan, he must be treated as such,” he said.

Just a week after the incident, some of the school’s pupils recorded another video, this time with a positive message. In the video, which they posted on social media, they apologised to Ajibabi and appealed to him to return to work, saying they needed him. One pupil said that Ajibabi was not shown the respect he deserved.

“We promise to behave better. We are not proud of what happened, we are ashamed and we promise to do better,” said a pupil.

Another pupil said they were already discussing campaigns they were going to develop and implement to ensure that such an incident did not happen again.

“We’re sorry, please come back. You are a wonderful teacher to us and an asset to the school. We need you more now as we continue with the exams. We promise that we’re going to work together to become good pupils,” said another pupil.

Bhengu also urged the Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, to fight to restore safety in schools.

“The MEC’s days are numbered. They keep saying that our union is not accredited when we bring issues to him. We’re going to show him who we are,” he said.

The Mercury