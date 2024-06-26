At least 20 rescue cats found dead in a Pinetown house

Kloof and Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick described the scene of at least 20 decomposing cats, some of which were locked in cages, at a rescuers house in the Glen Park area of Pinetown on Tuesday as the most horrific site she had ever seen. Patrick said while it was is difficult to give the exact number of bodies found, they counted at least 20.

Marshall Security, who were also at the scene, said the SPCA were alerted to a nauseating stench emanating from the property. “SPCA staff entered the home to find a grisly scene reminiscent of a horror movie,” said Marshall’s managing director, Tyron Powell. Powell said the cats were in various stages of decomposition in a house that had been left in a very bad state.

Patrick said the information given to the SPCA was that the house is an animal rescue organisation. “The organisation is registered as an NPC (non-profit company,” she said. She said a case was being opened at the Pinetown police station for further investigation.

“This case was one of the most traumatic and devastating that we have ever investigated, to think that an ‘animal rescuer’ would allow animals to die in locked cages without food or water, it’s unforgivable,” said Patrick. Patrick urged members of the public to be vigilant and check on the organisation that they are donating money to, or giving unwanted stray cats, dogs and other animals to. “This person was appealing for funds and food, and was receiving donations while dead cats were in her home. Our vet estimated that the cats had died months ago, this had not just happened. These cats and kittens suffered in the care, custody and control of ‘an animal rescuer’,”she said.

She appealed to members of the public aware of other cases like this, to report them to the SPCA. “Don’t wait till the animals have suffered and died under these conditions. The Kloof and Highway SPCA will always investigate and there are fates worse than death, that we have witnessed here today.”

The carcasses of at least 20 cats, some locked in cages, were discovered at a house in Glen Park, Pinetown on Monday, abandoned by the rescuer who was meant to care for them. Picture: Marshall Security Four Paws South Africa director Fiona Miles said the organisation is deeply saddened and concerned by the incident involving the abandonment and death of so many cats. “We strongly condemn individuals and circumstances responsible for this act. It is more shocking that this act was done by a rescue organisation which is supposed to protect and care for the animals. This is also a betrayal of trust placed in the rescue organisation by the community and donors,” she said. Miles recommended that rescuers who experience any difficulties taking care of pets surrender these animals to local shelters, who provide a temporary home.