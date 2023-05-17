Durban - Almost six decades after dropping out of school at the age of 13, Joseph Saunders, who lives in Wentworth in Durban, graduated from the Engen Community Computer School at the age of 72 during a graduation ceremony held recently. A statement said Saunders was one of over 70 South Durban residents who graduated at the ceremony, taking the total number of graduates capped to date to 2 753.

“What is, however, so special about Joseph is that he left school at the age of 13– a full 59 years ago – to find work so that he could help support his family,” it said. At the age of 72 Saunders now has a new outlook on life. “I am so grateful to Engen for opening new doors for me and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and the staff at the Engen Computer School, who are of the highest calibre, and have given me an understanding and knowledge that will empower me to enjoy a much better life,” he said

He added that the course is free of charge and the school assists graduates to find a job. Saunders advised others to take advantage of opportunities. “To everyone who is struggling out there, and I know there is a lot of desperation, especially among the younger generation, all you have to do is get up and reach out, there are a lot of organisations like Engen and other NGOs that are willing to give a hand.

“Take advantage of the opportunities, because if you miss out you may never get the opportunity again,” he said. Course convener and training director, Sheryl Casalis, said she is pleased to see how many graduates have found jobs over the years or been accepted onto learnerships. “This is as a direct result of their training at the Engen Community Computer School, and thanks to their new computer literacy skills,” she said.

Engen’s head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, Dr James Nyawera, congratulated Joseph for his tenacity and wished him every success in putting his newly acquired computer skills into practice. “At Engen, we believe that continuous community upskilling will ensure resilience and readiness in today’s ever-changing and demanding new digital world,” he said. Nyawera said Engen was “humbled to play a small role in positively changing lives of community members like Joseph and others who reside in an area close to the Engen Refinery”.