Stanley Moonsamy was recently asked by the DA to leave a meeting after his alleged involvement in the protest earlier this month. Picture: Supplied

Durban - An ANC councillor who was arrested during a protest that brought the city to a standstill recently has claimed he was only carrying out his duties when he was tackled by police. The ANC whip in the city’s Safety, Emergency and Security Committee, Stanley Moonsamy was recently asked by the DA to leave a meeting after his alleged involvement in the protest earlier this month.

Moonsamy was charged with obstructing traffic.

The DA said Moonsamy should not have been allowed to participate in the committee sitting, as the city had secured an interim interdict which barred those who were involved in the protest action from entering within 300m of the City Hall and other municipal buildings. No names of protesters are on the court order.

Spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality Msawakhe Mayisela said the city did not know who was involved in the protest and obtained a blanket court order.

“As stated in the court order, the persons responsible for the protest are unknown to the municipality. This is also stated in the notice of motion,” he said.

The DA’s whip in the committee, Sharmaine Sewshanker said the court order restrained certain members who participated in the strike from entering the building.

“We have proof that Stanley was arrested and was part of the protest. We cannot have someone sitting in a safety and security meeting when they broke the law and are taking part in an illegal strike. How do you expect citizens to abide by the law when our own committee members and councillors are doing this?” Sewshanker said.

She provided a video of Moonsamy being handcuffed and put in a police van during the protest on July 11.

Moonsamy has admitted that he was the person in the video, but said he was arrested for “wilfully obstructing traffic” and had no part in the protest.

Speaking to The Mercury, Moonsamy said he had every right to be present at the committee meeting, which took place a week after the protest.

“I was not served an interdict personally and in my name. People are saying I was arrested for my involvement in the protest, but that is not true. My charge sheet doesn’t state that,” he said.

He said that as a whip of the committee, he was exercising his oversight duty and ensuring “safety came first”.

“A journalist was also arrested during that protest; does that mean he was involved in the protest and is now barred from entering the city hall?”.

Moonsamy said the city’s legal team was called to rule on the matter during the meeting and the committee was advised that the court interdict allowed anyone involved in the protest to argue the matter in court by August 1.

The Mercury