Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned an incident in which a teenager was assaulted by her aunt for hours at her home in Hluhluwe in the northern part of KZN on Wednesday night. The MEC described the incident as barbaric and a gross violation of the child's rights.

“It is alleged that the prolonged assault took place for three hours, demonstrating a complete disregard for the child's well-being and safety,” said the department. Khoza said no child should ever have to endure such a terrifying ordeal, let alone face the threat of abuse from a family member. “It is deeply disheartening to learn that a child who had already experienced the loss of her mother was subjected to such horrendous mistreatment by someone entrusted with her care,” she said.

After the assault, the teen left her aunt’s home and walked to a nearby area 5 km away, said the Department. “The fact that this child had to walk over 5 km at night, risking her life highlights the urgency and severity of the situation,” said Khoza. The MEC said law enforcement agencies needed to take immediate action in this case and conduct a thorough investigation, ensure the safety of the teen and provide her with the necessary care and support.

She said that the aunt should be held accountable for her actions and face the full might of the law. “The assault on this child violates her rights and goes against the principles of justice, compassion and protection that society should uphold. The abuse of children is unequivocally unconstitutional and reprehensible. Every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment in which they can grow, learn and thrive. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-being of children, ensuring they are protected from all forms of abuse, neglect and violence,” said Khoza. Khoza urged society as a whole to be vigilant and proactive in identifying and reporting cases of child abuse to prevent further harm to vulnerable children.