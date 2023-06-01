Avian flu: Chicken, eggs safe to eat says Sapa, no cases in KZN

Durban - The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has assured members of the public that chicken and egg products are safe to consume. It added that chicken and eggs products that tested positive for avian (bird) flu were disposed of.

This follows the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development announcing that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI )was detected at five farms in the Western Cape. In April, The Mercury’s sister newspaper, the Cape Times, reported that around 120 000 birds died or had been destroyed at two Western Cape poultry farms due to avian flu. The national department said that to date, HPAI outbreaks were confirmed at five commercial chicken farms in the Western Cape and those farms were placed under quarantine.

“The department would like to reassure consumers that commercial poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat. Care should, however, be taken when preparing food to avoid other foodborne pathogens.” The department added that birds infected with HPAI became sick fairly quickly and died. “Generally the first sign of sick animals, including birds, is a drop in egg production; meaning that sick birds will produce few (if any) eggs.

“This, together with the added mitigation of placing farms under quarantine, means no eggs from infected properties will make their way to shelves.” It said they strongly encouraged all poultry farmers, including those with birds kept as a hobby or for zoo purposes, to adhere to strict bio-security measures to prevent the outbreak and spread of HPAI. “We also urge farmers and individuals to report any suspected outbreak to the responsible private or state vet.”

Izaak Breitenbach, general manager of Sapa, said the public do not need to be concerned. “All chicken and eggs from HPAI-positive sites are disposed of on site. No HPAI-positive eggs or meat will enter the supply chain.” Breitenbach added that Sapa would assist in containing the outbreak.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said it had not detected any avian flu cases in the province. It added that the province had a dedicated team to monitor for any cases. “Dr Sikhakhane at Allerton Provincial Veterinary Laboratory runs a dedicated avian influenza surveillance programme.” Reuters reported last week that the bird flu outbreak had affected countries across the world.