Baby allegedly thrown to the floor by suspects during home invasion in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - A 10-month-old baby was allegedly attacked during a home invasion by a gang of men in the Northdale area of Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Mi7 national group director Colin David said at about 5pm that the Mi7 Emergency Medical Services were dispatched after reports of a home invasion in the Northdale area.

David said the initial reports indicated that an infant was injured during the incident. As a result, he said advanced life support teams were immediately dispatched. David said that when members arrived at the scene, medics found that a woman and two children, aged 10 months and 6, were allegedly attacked. “The woman reported that approximately seven men – wielding sticks – entered the house and started destroying property. They allegedly attacked the infant, throwing the 10-month-old to the floor,” said David. He said the suspects fled before medics arrived, and nothing was stolen.

“Upon assessment, Mi7 medics found the baby had only sustained minor injuries and did not require further treatment,” he said. According to David, the woman and the six-year-old child were left unharmed. He said the police were informed of the matter. The police had been approached for comment. Last month, The Mercury reported that a group of armed suspects entered a home in the Burbreeze area of oThongathi and held up a family, including a 4-month-old baby, before making off with money and other items.