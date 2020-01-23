Durban - Open Arms SA, a local organisation that helps with orphaned babies, has appealed with women not to dump their newborn babies.
The organisation was commenting following the discovery of a foetus in a dustbin on the Durban beachfront on Thursday. They said expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies, if they did not want to keep them.
KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said members of the SAPS and Metro Search & Rescue as well as Life Response emergency services were called out to recover the foetus at New Pier, near Wedge Beach.
"A case of concealment of birth has been opened at the Durban Central Police station for further investigation," Mbele said.
Open Arms SA's Youandi Gilain appealed to desperate, expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies.