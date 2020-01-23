Baby home appeals to desperate pregnant women after foetus is found in Durban bin









There are five baby safes in KwaZulu-Natal: Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg), The Domino Foundation (Durban North), Open Arms (Bluff), Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti) and Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood). Durban - Open Arms SA, a local organisation that helps with orphaned babies, has appealed with women not to dump their newborn babies. The organisation was commenting following the discovery of a foetus in a dustbin on the Durban beachfront on Thursday. They said expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies, if they did not want to keep them. KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said members of the SAPS and Metro Search & Rescue as well as Life Response emergency services were called out to recover the foetus at New Pier, near Wedge Beach. "A case of concealment of birth has been opened at the Durban Central Police station for further investigation," Mbele said. Open Arms SA's Youandi Gilain appealed to desperate, expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies.

"There are so many homes that offer assistance. Here at Open Arms SA, we have a baby safe where mothers can drop off their babies without feeling ashamed," she said.

Gilain said that often the pregnant woman were desperate and feared that they would be judged by staff at hospitals or clinics.

The baby safe is a well-ventilated structure where mothers can place their babies. Once a baby is placed in the safe, an alert is sent to the home affiliated to the baby safe and the baby is collected.

Gilain said the baby would be medically checked, a social worker would be informed and would place the baby in a baby home and start the process of adoption - at no charge.

Gilain said that about 3500 abandoned babies were found alive each year.

Baby safes can be found at the following addresses in KZN:

Thandi House (Pietermaritzburg),

The Domino Foundation (Durban North)

Open Arms (Bluff)

Choices for Life: Impilo Baby Haven (eManzimtoti)

Likhon iThemba Charity Hop Shop (Glenwood)

The Mercury