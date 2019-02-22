Picture: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/Files (CHILE)

DURBAN - When it comes to back-ups, you don’t want to make any mistakes. It’s essential to understand how your back-ups function and how to restore a back-up quickly and correctly if the worst should happen. Today I’m covering a few of the more esoteric back-up concepts that computer geeks delight in, but others don’t.

Schedule: A scheduled back-up is one that occurs at a predefined time. This might be overnight, weekly or during any period when you’re not using your computer for any heavy processing. Most back-up software provides a scheduling function. Set one, so you don’t have to remember to back up manually.

Plans: All back-up plans start with a “full” back-up, which is a complete copy of the data you have selected. Once you have a full back-up of your chosen data, you need to decide what to do for any future back-ups. Typically, much of what you’ve backed up wouldn’t have changed from one day to the next, so it might be a waste of time, effort and/or storage space to back it all up again. You could choose to back up only the files that have changed since your last full back-up.

The shorter back-up routines are usually referred to as either “differential” or “incremental”. Differential back-ups deal with only the data that has changed since the last full back-up. Incremental backups (which are the quickest to complete) copy only data that has changed since the last Incremental back-up (or the last full back-up, if we’re talking about the first incremental back-up).

For example, you chose to make a full back-up every Sunday and an incremental back-up every other night of the week. Monday’s incremental back-up would contain all the data that had changed since Sunday night and so on.

But if you use differential back-ups on the week nights instead, then Monday’s differential back-up would again contain all the changed data since Sunday’s back-up, but Tuesday’s would also contain all the data changed since Sunday, including the data backed up on Monday. Wednesday’s back-up would again have all the data backed up since Sunday, including the data backed up on Monday and Tuesday.

The mind-numbing concepts become more important when it’s time for recovery. When you need to restore your data, if your most recent back-up is a full back-up, you simply restore it and all your data is back as it was on the date the back-up was made.

If your most recent back-up is a differential back-up, first you will need to restore your most recent full back-up, and then restore the most recent differential back-up - a slightly longer process.

If you’re using incremental back-ups, you will first have to restore the last full back-up and then, one at a time and in perfect order, all the incremental back-ups thereafter, until the most recent one. If you miss one, your data is incomplete and, in the case of complex files like databases, the entire restore process might fail.

Although incremental back-ups are the fastest way to do a daily back-up, they are the most tedious and potentially problematic to restore.

- THE MERCURY