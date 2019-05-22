Ethekwini Bahá’is celebrate the 175th anniversary of the beginning of their faith on Friday. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Ethekwini Bahá’is celebrate the 175th anniversary of the beginning of their faith on Friday. The Bahá’i faith is the youngest of the world’s independent religions. It has its own sacred scriptures, laws, calendar, and holy days. Its name is derived from the name of its founder, Bahá’* ’llá* , which means “Glory of God”.

The faith does not have a priesthood or professional clergy. Bahá’i communities are administered and guided by elected institutions which operate at local, national and international levels.

The Bahá’i faith was first introduced to South Africa in 1911. Its national governing body, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’is of South Africa, was formed in 1956. Since then, it has reached people from all major ethnic backgrounds in urban and rural areas of South Africa.

The diversity of the South African Bahá’i community today embraces virtually all races, ethnic groups, and tribes that reside in the country.

Bahá’* ’llá* (1817-1892), is regarded by the Bahá’is as the most recent in the line of messengers of God.

In His writings, Bahá’* ’llá* outlined a framework for the development of a global civilisation which takes into account both the spiritual and material dimensions of human life.

His writings offer spiritual guidance as well as directives for personal and social conduct. They are designed to reshape the divisive society of the present world and usher in an era of justice and peace.

The writings of Bahá’* ’llá* cover a vast range of subjects, from social issues such as the oneness of humanity, racial integration, the equality of men and women and disarmament, to those questions that affect the innermost life of the human soul.

The Bahá’i writings maintain that there is only one God. Although people may pray to God in different languages and call Him by different names, nevertheless they have in mind the same Almighty Creator.

The conviction that we all belong to one human family is at the heart of the Bahá’i faith. The principle of the oneness of humankind is “the pivot round which the teachings of Bahá’* ’llá* revolve”.

“There is perfect brotherhood underlying humanity, for all are servants of one God and belong to one family under the protection of divine providence,” say the Bahá’i writings, and regarding the purpose of religion they state.

“The fundamental purpose animating the faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship among men.”

The belief in oneness of humanity does not imply uniformity. Rather, the Bahá’i writings affirm the principle of unity in diversity. More than the mere tolerance of differences or celebration of superficial aspects of diverse cultures, the diversity of the human family should be the cause of abiding love and harmony, “as it is in music where many different notes blend together in the making of a perfect chord”.

The teachings of the Bahá’* ’llá* also include the elimination of all forms of prejudice; recognition of the essential oneness of the world’s great religions; the elimination of extremes of poverty and wealth; universal education; the harmony of science and religion; and the establishment of a world federal system, based on principles of collective security and the oneness of humanity.

Bahá’ís are urged to have a high sense of moral rectitude in their activities, purity, chastity and integrity in their individual lives, and complete freedom from prejudice in their dealings with people of every race, nationality, class or religion.

Moral and spiritual advancement, Bahá’ís believe, is crucial to well- being in both this life and the next.

As Bahá’* ’llá* counsels: “Possess a pure, kindly and radiant heart, that thine may be a sovereignty ancient, imperishable and everlasting.”

A concept emphasised in the teachings of the Bahá’i faith is that refinement of one’s inner character and service to humanity should go hand in hand.

The Bahá’i community is one of learning and action, free from any sense of superiority or claim to exclusive understanding of truth. It is a community that strives to cultivate hope for the future of humanity, to foster purposeful effort, and to celebrate the endeavours of all those in the world who work to promote unity and alleviate human suffering.

