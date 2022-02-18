Bail decision in Durban High Court ‘construction mafia’ case set for today

DURBAN - THE men accused of forcefully attempting to take over the Durban High Court construction site will be back in the dock of the Durban Magistrate’s Court today for a bail decision to be handed down. Khayelihle Gcaba, 34, Khayelihle Nzuza, 29, Nduduzo Msezane, 36, Phelelani Mhlongo, 22, and Sandile Dludla, 28, were apprehended on February 1 after attempting to forcefully take over the construction site on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment).

The suspects face charges of intimidation, violating the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority Act and tampering with, or damaging, the main gate of the building. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that security guards and construction workers were attacked by a group of people at the site. “The suspects chased, threatened and instructed the employees to leave,” said Gwala. She added that the police were called and arrested five suspects for intimidation and trespassing.

The court has heard that Msezane has a previous conviction for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while Gcaba has a pending case. Attorney Mthandeni Xulu said that Gcaba had decided to abandon his bail application in this matter as he wanted to focus on his other pending case where he faces a charge of being in possession of an illegal firearm. Magistrate Vanitha Armu remanded the accused, saying she needed to review the affidavits submitted by the defence and the evidence from the State in the bail application.