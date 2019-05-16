File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Ballito SPCA need to vacate the leased premises they are currently occupying and are in desperate need of a new home. The Durban and Coast SPCA is a satellite of the Springfield Park Durban and Coast SPCA.

Caroline Smith, The Durban and Coast SPCA’s general manager said currently the Ballito operation is on a small site with 15 kennels and a cattery at Farmwatch R83.

“We have to relocate the operation elsewhere as soon as possible. I would like to reassure the public that services will continue to operate as usual during the period of relocation," said Smith.

She said the organisation is appealing for potential leads to secure suitable premises.

“Even a depot-type facility will be suitable, because if necessary we are able to transport animals to our head office facility at Springfield Park which is a fully-fledged branch with over 200 kennels and 2 enormous catteries,” said Smith.

Smith further explained that as a non-profit organisation with no funding from the State, the SPCA rely entirely on the community in order to continue essential efforts in the welfare of animals.

“I urge anyone who knows of any potential sites on the Dolphin Coast to please contact me on 031 5796538.

“We appeal to members of the public to be a part of the solution, so that animals can continue to benefit by our presence on the North Coast,” she said.

The manager added that the Dog Box charity shop in Jack Powell Road will be unaffected and business will continue as usual.

“Our fantastic group of volunteers will be manning shifts as per normal opening hours. The income from the shop helps us to sustain our work in the community and it is imperative that this continues through community support,” said Smith.

Smith also encouraged members of the public to donate unwanted items for resale in order to generate funds to make the “transition as seamless as possible.”

