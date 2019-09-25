Picture Dylan Jacobs/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Residents are urged to fill petrol and draw cash ahead of the proposed banking strike, set to take place on Friday. According to South African Society of Banking Officials, Joe Kokela, the total shutdown speaks to anything and everything that has got to do with banking in this country; it will come to a standstill.

In an interview with the SABC, Kokela said ATMs may not be working on Friday and even those who swipe will be affected as the machines may not be working.

"We are appealing to the people, especially the motorists that they better make sure that on Thursday they fill up their tanks. We are appealing that they withdraw enough cash on Thursday," he said.

It is expected that at least 35 000 members across banks will take place in the strike.

In typical SA fashion, Twitter users have opted to look for the funny in what is said to be one of the biggest strikes in recent history.

When Municipality workers strike they throw rubbish on the streets , bank employees please do the lord’s work 😁😁😁#BankStrike pic.twitter.com/IxJnh2Q5lo — Zwelihle Nyawo (@uKwenamaa) September 25, 2019

The person who works at Wesbank VF must give us password to log in and erase all loans kunyiwe 🔥 #BankStrike pic.twitter.com/afgXCiLnBf — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 25, 2019

Are the debit orders also gona be on strike? Asking for a friend. #BankStrike — Zensta (@zensta) September 25, 2019

So vele this Weekend I have an excuse for being Broke. When people ask me for money and drinks I will just say "Phela accounts are frozen so I couldn't withdraw and I can't swipe" The #BankStrike is here to help some of us. This weekend I am blaming the bank for Being Broke ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/nkOvVgXFRi — Thabiso Mngoma (@ThabisoMngoma1) September 25, 2019

What if the system erroneously regenerate your loan and double the interest during the #BankStrike pic.twitter.com/GbZiUVukyU

— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) September 25, 2019

#BankStrike on Friday.🤔

Can bankers do the things that make the pots to be done and erase everybody's debts...😁 https://t.co/AaWxzPzuMS — 🌸 Zoy O'grand 🌸 (@nomzoy) September 25, 2019

#BankStrike won't affect us broke people. Only Monied people are freaked out. — Ms_WMC _Agent 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) September 25, 2019

FNB consultant once declined my personal loan application and now I must sympathize with him. Never #BankStrike pic.twitter.com/AiEVdGnNCs — Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) September 25, 2019

This weekend am goin to sweep 20 Moet then my card declines my response will be "it must be the #BankStrike" pic.twitter.com/luRJPNs7UN — Maluka DJ (@malukaDJ) September 25, 2019

The Mercury