Durban - Residents are urged to fill petrol and draw cash ahead of the proposed banking strike, set to take place on Friday. 

According to South African Society of Banking Officials, Joe Kokela, the total shutdown speaks to anything and everything that has got to do with banking in this country; it will come to a standstill. 

In an interview with the SABC, Kokela said ATMs may not be working on Friday and even those who swipe will be affected as the machines may not be working. 

"We are appealing to the people, especially the motorists that they better make sure that on Thursday they fill up their tanks. We are appealing that they withdraw enough cash on Thursday," he said. 

It is expected that at least 35 000 members across banks will take place in the strike. 

In typical SA fashion, Twitter users have opted to look for the funny in what is said to be one of the biggest strikes in recent history. 

