The school in Durban south has been renting property from Dirkie Uys Primary School for more than a decade. Apart from the classrooms it rents, the academy has also built its own classrooms and added prefab classes which are due to be fitted with air conditioning systems.
According to the academy’s management, they received an email from the principal of Dirkie Uys informing them they were barred from entering the property.
Management said no reasons were given. “On Monday, when our teachers arrived at the school, they were told that they could not enter. We have been renting space from the school since 2002 and there have never been issues up until last year,” said deputy principal, Shaun Ross.
He said they were informed that their lease with Dirkie Uys would not be renewed. “We have at least 273 pupils at the school, aside from those who have registered with us for the new year.”