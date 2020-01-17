Barred teachers allowed back at school









Bluff Christian Academy teachers had to set up makeshift classrooms after being denied access to their school. Durban - Teaching resumed at the Bluff Christian Academy (BCA) yesterday after teachers were barred from entering the school for almost three days. The school in Durban south has been renting property from Dirkie Uys Primary School for more than a decade. Apart from the classrooms it rents, the academy has also built its own classrooms and added prefab classes which are due to be fitted with air conditioning systems. According to the academy’s management, they received an email from the principal of Dirkie Uys informing them they were barred from entering the property. Management said no reasons were given. “On Monday, when our teachers arrived at the school, they were told that they could not enter. We have been renting space from the school since 2002 and there have never been issues up until last year,” said deputy principal, Shaun Ross. He said they were informed that their lease with Dirkie Uys would not be renewed. “We have at least 273 pupils at the school, aside from those who have registered with us for the new year.”

In the meantime, Ross said teachers set up a gazebo close to the premises where parents could continue with registration.

“Bluff Eco Park also came to our rescue and allowed our pupils to spend a few hours there. They really helped us out,” Ross said.

According to the academy’s legal council, Allison Schoeman, a court order was granted to BCA allowing them access to the school and for teaching to continue. “We brought an urgent application in the Durban High Court requesting an order restoring possession to BCA with immediate effect. The matter was part-heard on Wednesday but was postponed for further hearing to allow the respondent an opportunity to file an opposing affidavit,” Schoeman said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they would be keeping a close eye on the matter.

“This is not an ideal situation and we will not allow an incident where pupils are prohibited from learning. Whatever the issues, there needs to be an amicable way to resolve it without it impacting negatively on pupils.”

Despite efforts to get hold of Dirkie Uys principal Nduduzo Mhlongo, he was not available for comment at the time of going to print.