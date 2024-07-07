Basic education welcomes pupils back

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has appealed to all stakeholders to work together with the department to ensure successful schooling as pupils return to schools for the start of the third term on Tuesday. The department said all teachers, non-teaching staff and pupils will be back in school following a three-week long break. It said the third term is a critical one in the school calendar as it is the last quarter before pupils sit for their final examinations.

The department said the minister appeals to all stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning during this period. This term has 11 weeks with 53 actual school days “We, therefore, urge school communities to mobilise the rest of the society to ensure that effective teaching and learning takes place so that our learners can achieve their full potential. Our schools should ensure that the set work for the year is completed and that revision time is done in good time. Nothing beats proper and timeous preparation,” she said. The minister also appealed to communities to support schools and to refrain from causing disruptions to the school schedule as this could have a devastating impact on learning outcomes.