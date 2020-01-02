Durban - Bathers are being urged to swim at beaches which are manned by lifeguards following a drowning at Salt Rock on Thursday. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, an intense search and rescue effort by IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue division, together with KDM lifeguards and Police Search and Rescue, in an attempt to locate a 20-year old swimmer at an unprotected Salt Rock beach, has ended with the recovery of his body.

Exact details of the incident are unknown at this stage.

"Paramedics and crews attempted to resuscitate the child however efforts were unsuccessful. Please ensure that you swim at protected beaches only," he said.

On New Year's Day a 10-year-old girl died following a drowning at the Westville swimming pool. According to Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson, around 12:45pm they were alerted to the incident.