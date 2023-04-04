Bayhead bypass road has been opened to ease traffic congestion to Durban port, says Transnet

Durban - Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) announced on Monday that the recently constructed Bayhead bypass road has been opened.
Transnet said the road is important to enable seamless flow of road traffic to the Port of Durban and alleviate truck congestion to the Durban Container Terminals.
The bypass road was constructed after flood damage to Bayhead Road last April. The flood damage resulted in the need for a road to divert the heavy motor vehicles.
“The 1.6km bypass road, which is set to significantly reduce traffic on Bayhead Road, stretches from the Shell service station on Bayhead Road to the turning circle on the Ambrose Park Access Road that joins the Langberg Road intersection at the Transnet Academy’s Faculty of Port Terminals and Marine,” said Port of Durban manager Nompumelelo Dweba-Kwetana.
Dweba-Kwetana added that the road was among the initiatives being undertaken to ease congestion at the Port of Durban.
She said that the bypass road is a unidirectional single carriageway consisting of two lanes towards the Island View Complex and the Durban Container Terminals. “The roadway consists of four canal crossings and two level crossings with fencing and street lighting.”