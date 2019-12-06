Every year, the dredging services division of the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), which has a beach “nourishment agreement” with the eThekwini Municipality, dredge sand from the sand trap on the southern side of the entrance channel and reclaim this on to the northern beaches with trailing suction hopper dredgers.
Dredgers from the port landlord, iLembe and Isandlwana, are used.
Clive Greyling, a civil technologist in the Port of Durban’s infrastructure department, said TNPA’s role was to support tourism and keep the beaches maintained.
“When you go to the beach in December over the holiday period, you’re standing on completely different sand than a year ago,” said Greyling.