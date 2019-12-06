Beach makeover for festive season









Durban - Beaches along Durban’s popular Golden Mile received their annual makeover just in time to welcome thousands of holidaymakers this festive season. Every year, the dredging services division of the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), which has a beach “nourishment agreement” with the eThekwini Municipality, dredge sand from the sand trap on the southern side of the entrance channel and reclaim this on to the northern beaches with trailing suction hopper dredgers. Dredgers from the port landlord, iLembe and Isandlwana, are used. Clive Greyling, a civil technologist in the Port of Durban’s infrastructure department, said TNPA’s role was to support tourism and keep the beaches maintained. “When you go to the beach in December over the holiday period, you’re standing on completely different sand than a year ago,” said Greyling.

He said visitors might recognise the piers, buildings and the city, but the beach would be completely new.

The makeover was done in collaboration with eThekwini’s coastal engineering, stormwater and catchment management department.

Greyling said the port authority played a crucial role in ensuring beaches were ready for tourists to enjoy, stimulating the economy and boosting Durban as a city.

He said that while sand was being trapped on the southern side of the south pier, the beaches to the north of the entrance channel were slowly depleted of sand.

Annually approximately 600000 cubic metres of sand naturally migrate down the South Coast and get trapped behind the south pier in an area referred to as the “sand trap”.

“Transnet and TNPA Durban have a corporate social responsibility to collect the sand that has been trapped to put it on the beaches on the northern side of the channel,” said Greyling.

A sand bypass scheme was constructed in about 2010.

“It’s a very modern, state-of-the-art system that we’ve got going at the moment. The dredger goes out into the sand trap and fills up a dredge load of sand in the hopper in under an hour,” said Greyling.

He added that the dredger travelled alongside the by-pass station and connected to a floating pipeline.

“Then, through a series of pipes and pumps, it delivers sand to the sand by-pass hopper or directly to the beaches via a direct discharge line,” said Greyling.

The system were designed to seamlessly tie into the municipal sand pumping scheme, he said.

Greyling said that the city managed the outlet points where sand was discharged on to the beaches and where payloaders were used to move the sand on the beach.

“TNPA has recently pumped sand on to the new beach area created through the municipality’s promenade extension project from uShaka beach pier southwards towards the harbour entrance,” he said.

The Mercury