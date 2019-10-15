The municpality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city did not see any hurdles for it to be fully operational by the festive season.
The city was commenting after DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and other councillors from the party did a site visit to the pool yesterday morning.
The pool, opened after repairs earlier this year in January, was closed again in August.
“We were told that there were leaks and a problem with the water supply, which is shared with the padding pools to the south, as it is a saltwater pool.