Beachfront pool ‘open by December’









DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham, with DA exco member Yoga Govender, left, and chief whip Mmabatho Tembe at a site visit of the Rachel Finlayson Swimming Pool yesterday. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has said the Rachel Finlayson swimming pool on Durban’s beachfront is expected to be open for use in December. The municpality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city did not see any hurdles for it to be fully operational by the festive season. The city was commenting after DA eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham and other councillors from the party did a site visit to the pool yesterday morning. The pool, opened after repairs earlier this year in January, was closed again in August. “We were told that there were leaks and a problem with the water supply, which is shared with the padding pools to the south, as it is a saltwater pool.

“Our oversight was on August13, and we were assured that the problem had been fixed and that the pool would be operational the following week. Two months later, the pools are in a dismal state,” said Graham.

The pool was closed in August 2015 for “refurbishment”, at a cost of about R6million.

The pool upgrade included splitting the former 100m pool into its current form of a 50m pool, 17m ­aerobics pool, and a kiddies’ splash pool.

She said the renovation had taken a staggering four years to complete, with the pool only reopening in January this year.

She said that the project costs now stood at R8m.

She added that she had asked the city manager, Sipho Nzuza, to institute an investigation into the upgrade project.

In response to questions from The Mercury, Mayisela said that the pool had been opened earlier this year only for testing purposes.

“After those tests, it was found that there were no faults. The city has now closed it to allow a process of laying pipes that will channel water from the ocean to it.

“We are appealing to the public to bear with us,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury