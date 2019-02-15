Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Picture: Supplied

Durban - Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, will form part of this year’s notable speaker line-up at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government. Nel-Peters survived a violent carjacking in 2017, emerging unharmed after using a self-defence technique she’d learnt on a course. Spurred by this experience, she launched her Unbreakable campaign which aims to educate and empower women to be prepared, both mentally and physically, in the event of an attack.

She will be speaking at the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, hosted in association with the IDC, taking place on International Women’s Day – Friday, 8 March – at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

She will be joined by the likes of international celebrity and philanthropist, Naomi Campbell, as well as leading businesswomen, Basani Maluleke, CEO of African Bank and Nozipho Sithole, CEO at Transnet Port Terminals, among many others. In addition to the daytime networking, attendees to the summit are invited to the Forbes Woman Africa Awards’ gala dinner celebrating who have made a remarkable impact in the business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership categories. The gala dinner will take place at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The Mercury