This is according to the Automobile Association, which said that the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would also decrease.
The predicted decreases were based on the Central Energy Fund’s unaudited mid-month fuel price data.
The official fuel price adjustment will be announced by the Department of Energy.
Debt Rescue chief executive Neil Roets said if the predicted fuel price decrease did come into effect, it would be a welcome relief for consumers as January was a difficult month of the year for most.