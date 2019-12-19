Beleaguered motorists find relief at pump









Picture: ANA Durban - The price of petrol is expected to drop by 17 cents next month. This is according to the Automobile Association, which said that the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would also decrease. The predicted decreases were based on the Central Energy Fund’s unaudited mid-month fuel price data. The official fuel price adjustment will be announced by the Department of Energy. Debt Rescue chief executive Neil Roets said if the predicted fuel price decrease did come into effect, it would be a welcome relief for consumers as January was a difficult month of the year for most.

“For many who might get paid early in December, the next payday is six weeks away. It is critical that consumers spend very wisely, in anticipation of additional expenses in January, such as school fees, uniforms and stationery. Consumers are strongly advised to budget for these expenses,” Roets said.

He said, with around 40% of the 25million credit-active consumers having impaired credit records, it was important for consumers to live within their budgets and not incur debt for daily living expenses.

“Once a consumer can no longer cover their required living expenses and repay their debt instalments, a consumer should seek help from a professional debt counsellor to assist in restructuring their debt, to repay debt at a lower amount over an extended term,” he said.

The AA said the decrease was due to the rand’s good showing during the first half of December.

“This has contributed approximately nine cents in price relief. Meanwhile, the landed price of fuels has been mixed, with petrol down slightly, while diesel is up,” the AA said.

The association said the relatively stable prices of basic fuels have also played a role in keeping consumer fuel price changes in check.

“Although there has been a slight upward oil price trend that has manifested over the past few days, it is too early to tell whether this will persist. Barring any unforeseen surprises, we expect 2020 will kick off with modest fuel price changes,” the AA said.

The Mercury