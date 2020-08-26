Berea 'monstrosity' set to go under the hammer

Durban - The auction of the high-rise Currie Road building, dubbed a monstrosity by some Berea residents, is set to go ahead today. Community group Save Our Berea brought an urgent application in the Durban High Court yesterday to stop the auction pending a review application but it was not successful. However, an announcement is to be made at the auction that the property’s zoning and building plans were subject to another court challenge. The group intends to bring an application to review eThekwini Municipality’s decisions to rezone the property and approve plans for the development. It also wants the court to order that the building be demolished.

The group in the review wants the court to declare that the approvals given by the city were “tainted by fraud” and asks the court to order the city manager to demolish the building within three months.

The group also wants the court to declare that the municipality was unlawful in its actions in withholding a report compiled by the City Integrity and Investigations Unit which recommended that its town-planning officials be disciplined for misconduct.

The nine-storey incomplete apartment building has since 2016 been the subject of a number of court battles, after neighbouring residents brought an application in the Durban High Court in which they challenged the rezoning of the site, accusing the municipality of illegally approving the building plans.

Neighbours complained that the luxury apartment block impeded their privacy, blocked sunlight and views, and had an impact on their property values.

A partial demolition order granted in the Durban High Court was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The developer, Serengeti Rise Industries, was placed in liquidation last year.

Liquidator Kurt Knoop advertised that the sale of the building by means of public auction would take place today.

Co-founder of the Save Our Berea group, Kevin Dunkley, said in his affidavit that the review application sought to deal with “unconstitutional conduct” by eThekwini Municipality and “unlawful activities” by the town planning section.

These activities, he said, had resulted in plans being approved and buildings coming into existence “which clearly conflict with the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act 103 of 1977”.

“It focuses on deliberate action, taken by municipal town-planning officials designed to cover up unlawful conduct. It also highlights the complete inability of the executive of the municipality to deal with the situation and even to acknowledge its existence,” Dunkley said.

In his affidavit to oppose the interdict application, Knoop argued that while the Save Our Berea group may have an interest in the approval of building plans and zoning of properties in their area, they did not have locus standi (the right) to interfere with the liquidation.

He said the group had not shown how the auction would interfere with the review application.

Knoop added that the auctioneer was duty-bound to inform prospective buyers about the court challenge regarding the approved building plans and the zoning application.

