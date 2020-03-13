Berea SAPS pounce on suspected car thieves in Morningside
Durban - Berea SAPS have arrested two men after they were caught allegedly trying to steal a car that had been parked in Holden Road, Morningside.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on Thursday officers were patrolling in the area when they saw three men tampering with the car.
"The police officers stopped and as they approached the men, the suspects point a firearm at police. There was a shoot-out and one suspect was arrested at the scene after he sustained an injury. The second suspect was apprehended whilst the third managed to flee the scene," she said.
Mbele said when police searched the men, they were found with car-breaking implements, gas gun and other items.
"Two suspects aged 26 and 32 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court next week facing charges of attempted murder and attempted theft of motor vehicle," she said.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for being vigilant and apprehending the suspects.
In a separate incident, Marshall Security arrested a man who was caught allegedly trying to jump over a boundary fence in Old May Way in Durban North, earlier this week.
Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said the man was spotted by a street patrol guard who then alerted armed response officers.
"The suspect was found in the property having just smashed a window in an attempt to force entry to the home. The man was arrested and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing," he said.
The Mercury