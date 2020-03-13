Berea SAPS pounce on suspected car thieves in Morningside

Durban - Berea SAPS have arrested two men after they were caught allegedly trying to steal a car that had been parked in Holden Road, Morningside.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on Thursday officers were patrolling in the area when they saw three men tampering with the car.

"The police officers stopped and as they approached the men, the suspects point a firearm at police. There was a shoot-out and one suspect was arrested at the scene after he sustained an injury. The second suspect was apprehended whilst the third managed to flee the scene," she said.

Mbele said when police searched the men, they were found with car-breaking implements, gas gun and other items.

"Two suspects aged 26 and 32 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court next week facing charges of attempted murder and attempted theft of motor vehicle," she said.