Picture: Ivandrei Pretorius/Pexels

Durban - THE recent spate of violence against women and children is increasing as more and more continue to be killed every day. This is according to KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, following the murder of a taxi boss who was shot dead at her home in Bergville, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night.

Her daughter, 22, was also killed in the attack.

Bergville Taxi Association chairperson Eunice Ngcobo was travelling with her daughter and son and was about to enter the driveway to her home when they were attacked by unknown assailants.

“This attack comes at a time when the killing of women and children is on the rise.

“The way she was attacked shows that the killers wanted her dead at all costs. This is an act of barbarism performed by heartless criminals who have no respect for life,” said Ntuli.

Ngcobo died at the scene while her children sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital to receive medical attention.

However, her daughter later died in hospital.

According to the department, 60 cartridges from R-5 rifles were found at the scene.

Ntuli said they had no reports of any underlying tensions in the area that could have led to the attack.

He added that they could not link the killing to taxi violence.

“We appeal to the community to assist with any information that could lead to us finding the killers. We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Ngcobo family for losing two of their members and we wish a speedy recovery to the member in hospital,” Ntuli added

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Ematsheni SAPS.

The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council, Boy Zondi, called on the government to consider forming a commission of inquiry that would focus on the killings in the taxi industry.

