Best friends awarded for their determination









MOYISA Radebe and Mandlenkosi Mbatha Durban - If the true test of friendship is measured by who is there for you in your most difficult moments, then Moyisa Radebe will pass the test with flying colours. Radebe spent his matric year helping his best friend Mandlenkosi Mbatha study, attend classes, use a highly technical pointer device to write his exams and to motivate him to keep going. Mbatha has cerebral palsy, which has left him unable to use his hands and feet. With an absence of schools that cater for pupils with special needs in some parts of KZN, Mbatha was forced to attend Mzimela High School in Wasbank. He told The Mercury yesterday that having his best friend by his side compensated for the lack of resources at the school.

Both pupils yesterday received special awards from the KZN Department of Education for their perseverance.

The two have been friends for six years and share a bond like no other.

Radebe even took charge of Mbatha’s wheelchair naturally when the duo received their awards from Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Speaking shortly after receiving their special awards, Radebe said their matric year had been very difficult.

“He (Mbatha) had to use a pointer that was attached to his head and laptop to write his exams. We would study together as much as we could, as we both did the same subjects.

“After classes, if he was in another class, I would run to his class to push him to his next class,” Radebe said.

Radebe said they had no plans yet on what they would study further, “but I know that (Mbatha) wants to be very rich one day”.

He said their difficult journey in matric had been made easier by having a great friendship.

