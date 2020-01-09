Radebe spent his matric year helping his best friend Mandlenkosi Mbatha study, attend classes, use a highly technical pointer device to write his exams and to motivate him to keep going.
Mbatha has cerebral palsy, which has left him unable to use his hands and feet.
With an absence of schools that cater for pupils with special needs in some parts of KZN, Mbatha was forced to attend Mzimela High School in Wasbank.
He told The Mercury yesterday that having his best friend by his side compensated for the lack of resources at the school.