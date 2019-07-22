COLUMN - How does one write a history of a diverse community driven by class and religious difference? How does one grasp changes at a time when apartheid is crumbling, in a context, as the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci would have it, of: “the old is dying and the new cannot be born”? How better to grasp these changes than through the nightlife of the young and beautiful? One of the most popular night spots was Rivets at the Hilton Hotel. One Saturday night in July 1998 I made my way there. These are my notes from that most amazing of experiences.

For a moment, as the queue of luxuriously groomed Indian yuppies disappeared down the gullet of the Hilton Hotel, the glass door slithering open and closed looked just like a set of glass teeth. Inside, reposed in garish, overstuffed chairs or reclining on divans, Durban’s twenty-somethings were in full song. Every alcove contained breathtaking women and fabulous men and as I adjusted to the light I noticed that one entire window was actually a cascading waterfall.

I was grateful that the low lights brushed over my wrinkles that somehow were enhanced by the youthfulness all around me.

Drawn to the water, I sidled self-consciously through the throng. Nearing the crowded dance floor at the back of Rivets, I found my way blocked by a row of bhangra queens twirling up a storm. Caught between the push of the crowd behind and the flesh of queens ahead, I became quite faint. The dancer nearest to me must have seen my palpitations. Surging to my rescue, she took me by the arm and gallantly led me to an unoccupied seat on the patio. Recovering my breath, I caught random fragments of conversation from people around me. It was as if I was witness to a foreign language.

It went something like this:

“Chillax bru, you looking too hungry. What you chowed?”

“I’ve been binging, brother, binging. Father Christmas keeps filling my stocking with sweets! Three pills and half a stamp. But I’m gonna get a speed cap later.”

“I’m sick of pills. I feel like my mother. All her life on painkillers. It killed her in the end. The real pain is that my father is still alive. Not only that, there’s bloody Rattex and cleaning agent shit in our pills.”

“What pills did you snack on?”

“D&Gs. I think the paper was a Dr Hoffman.”

“Where’d you reach out from?”

“Town”

“Nigerians?”

“Ya, if I was president for a day I would give every Nigerian in Durbs a work permit.”

There was a whole culture out there. Hallucigyrating - hallucinating and gyrating at the same time. They were inventing new words. They were talking old words with new meanings.

How do we make sense of this? Cultural studies professors write: “With E, the full-on raver lifestyle means literally falling in love every weekend, then (with the inevitable weekend crash) having your heart broken. But always looking ahead to their next tryst with E, dying to gush, addicted to love with nothing.” In this world of conspicuous consumption, these youngsters believed that one could finally, be free with “E”?

As I wandered around dazed by all before me, I thought of the acceleration of change. It seemed only a blink away that we drank in the seedy non-white bars of the city. It seemed only yesterday that the place to be was the Admiral Hotel.

I worked there one school holidays in 1975.

At the height of the midday sun, spread across the bar, were men with similar patterns of sweat under the armpits of their polyester shirts, scraping the end of heavily-buttered bread through the last bit of fast-congealing gravy.

A hush fell over the place in the afternoons. Then, from about 4.30, the bar would start to fill up. You could hear from outside, a hum of good humour with occasional bursts of hilarity.

I was quite relieved when the dart board was removed. Some of the patrons threw a dart as if they were bowling leg breaks. When cross-eyed Thunga lined up on Thursday nights, I was especially nervous, given the way my ears flapped like banana leaves caught in a Cape storm.

The children of Rivets had never heard of the Admiral and never sipped a triple cane with stout dash while munching on chillies soaked in vinegar for 15 years. Neither did they ever pee in a urinal the size of a cricket pitch at the Butterworth Hotel. Then hurry to a whole loaf mutton bunny with six others, saliva dribbling, hands digging for the last tit-bit of the potato. Washed down with a quart of Lion (Let Indians Own Nothing).

Please don’t tell Malema about this acronym. By the way, Lion is back and is cheaper than Carling Black Label.

Still, there was something jocular, wondrous about this rainbow generation born on the cusp of freedom.

But 25 years into our democracy, there is an ugliness about the present generation of rich Indians on the north side of the uMngeni. Their idea of a facial is Sorisha’s skin-lightening cream. Birthday present for a best friend’s 25th: a Botox voucher. Sundays sees them picking crab salad with a dash of coriander and a drizzle of lemon for R250 (the price of four mutton breyanis with sambals thrown in).

As for the twenty-something boys - their chests in severe need of a 44F bra with under-wire support, arms so big I saw one specimen having to drink his coffee with a straw. They look like inverted samoosas.

No wonder they never wear shorts. They suffer from bigorexia - the need to become bigger. Gorging on a whole diet of equipoise, testosterone and nandrolone.

Forget Caster Semenya, here comes Cassim Semenlall.

While they might have more testosterone then Caster, they couldn’t push a car 10metres without calling their mother to come and change the tyre. Their idea of community service is arranging their friend’s stag in Bali. Sundays sees them sitting lower than their grandfathers on an Eastern toilet in their four-pipe.

Their heads bursting out of the smallest baseball cap turned backwards (is it a metaphor for their mentality?), they scream past Uncle Siva’s Toyota Cressida on the M4. Do they even remember that their grandfathers could only afford one stovepipe that was handed down to our fathers?

Oh how I lust for those beautiful androgynous men of the 1970s and 1980s; David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Prince will come back into vogue.

There is a more fancy lot. While we eat mushroom curry on fasting days, this set order home delivery of shrooms (psilocybin mushroom).

Their deluded parents swoon about how their children are always on vegan apps so they can keep the fast.

Gramsci went on to tell us where the old is dying and the new cannot be born, morbid symptoms will arise. He could easily have been thinking of these rich twenty-something’s.

There are movies to be made here, with Forget Mandrax Munima, here comes Four-Pipe or From Bothi Curry to Botox. Or there could be a series starring Cass “Matchsticks” Semenlall and The Quest to Look like an Upside Down Pyramid.

PS: For the uninitiated bothi is tripe.

Ashwin Desai is Professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg.

The Mercury