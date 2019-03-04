CAPETONIAN diver Amber Fillary will attempt to shatter a Guinness World Record for freediving under ice in Finland as part of a bid to raise awareness of mental illnesses.

DURBAN - South African diver Amber Fillary left for Finland to shatter a Guinness World Record for freediving under ice, as part of a bid to raise awareness of mental illnesses. Fillary’s record for holding her breath underwater is six minutes and she aims to break the 50m diving under ice record on March 21.

“I am under no illusion that this is not going to be easy. In South Africa, I managed to swim underwater for up to 135m without taking a breath, but in near-freezing temperatures, your muscles are slower, so swimming is much more challenging as you use more oxygen.

“Still, I feel ready and whatever happens on the day, I want to show the world that no one has to let depression keep them from living their lives,” she said.

Two years ago, while the Capetonian was putting plans into motion to attempt the current world record, Finnish freediver Johanna Nordblad challenged her to a swim-off.

Fillary was unable to accept the challenge at the time as she suffered from serious depression.

“I eventually went to see a psychiatrist, who prescribed medication that helped me to cope with the illness. When I was back on my feet, I decided to accept Johanna’s challenge and set the date,” she said.

Fillary said she was excited about the opportunity to challenge herself in this way, but above all she wanted her participation in the challenge to inspire those struggling with depression, addiction and other mental health-related issues.

“No one has to be a victim; there is hope and help out there.”

She said the reason she loved diving was because it was a meditative experience that helped to calm her mind. “Freediving requires you to be in a calm state of mind because the moment you become tense, you lose your ability to stay underwater for long periods.”

Her experience as a freediver has taught her a lot about her own plight with depression.

“Depression robs you of your confidence and makes every task you attempt seem overwhelming. Doing something extreme like freediving really showed me that we are capable of achieving anything.

“I have learned that the human body is able to achieve so much more than imagined if we can overcome our fears and mental barriers.

“I am attempting this world record in conditions that seem daunting even for the most strong-willed of people because I want to prove to everyone struggling with mental illness that even the biggest challenges can be overcome.”

Pharmaceutical company Cipla has offered to support Fillary in her world record attempt.

THE MERCURY