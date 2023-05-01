Bid to get Nkandla children on bikes, cycling hub to be established

Durban – An innovative partnership has been developed between organisations from the UK and South Africa to establish a specialist cycle hub which will enable thousands of children in Nkandla, in northern KwaZulu-Natal to learn how to ride and maintain bicycles. A programme, established in 2016 between the University of Leeds and the Bambisanani Partnership, saw the introduction of a Cycling to Success programme based at Mnyakanya High School in Nkandla, northern KZN.

A joint statement issued by KZN Cycling and Bambisanani Partnership said this programme has led to almost 200 young people learning how to ride bikes safely, and to also maintain and fix bikes in the community. The programme has also operated a bike rental scheme to allow pupils who live far from school to ride to and from school. The statement said over the past two years, the University of Leeds and the Bambisanani Partnership have been working with KZN Cycling, as the provincial cycling federation, to identify opportunities for collaboration and to expand the project across a number of schools.

“Over the past week, the Bambisanani Partnership and KZN Cycling have signed a three-year agreement worth over R520 000 to establish a cycling hub in the Nkandla region. ‘This new hub will have a local community member as a member of staff to deliver schools cycling programmes, as well as community clinics and organise races and events across the area.

The Bambisanani Partnership and KZN Cycling have signed a three-year agreement worth more than R520 000 to establish a cycling hub in the Nkandla region. Picture: Supplied / Gameplan Media. “The new hub will enable 5 000 young people per year to attend training clinics, as well as acting as a talent identification programme for KZN-Cycling performance pathway. "We are all excited to develop this new partnership. A cycling hub like this, run by the community, for the community is development at its best," said Andrew Lockwood from the University of Leeds, who is a Bambisanani Partnership trustee.

Alec Lenferna, chief executive of KZN Cycling, said he was excited to see the province's already impressive programme expanding. "We've always believed that we have a good programme in place across all 11 districts in the province, and every year we have tens of thousands of youngsters that get included in the various elements," said Lenferna. "However, the new agreement that has been put in place with the Bambisanani Partnership, not only endorses the hard work being done by all, but more significantly, allows for longer-term strategic planning linked to elements that are going to positively impact on the lives of the people of the Nkandla region."