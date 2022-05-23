Big black mamba seeks shelter from heavy rains, flooding in Mariannhill property

DURBAN - A big 2.5 metre black mamba displaced from its home after the heavy weekend rain, found refuge in the yard of a house on Luganda Road in Mariannhill on Sunday. Snake rescuer Nick Evans, said a family in Luganda, at the back end of Mariannhill, were mortified at the sight of the large mamba slithering around their house.

Evans, who was accompanied by Duncan Slabbert, said he was not expecting the call out due to the cold weather. “It appeared to be looking for shelter, from the one photo and video I got. At one stage it went into a small patch of bush, but then came out again, and hid behind some wood. I think its shelter probably got flooded or washed away, and now it was searching for a new one,” he said. Upon arrival, Evans said they did not need to search for the mamba as it was looking to get out from behind some wood.

“Together, Duncan and I got it out of there with relative ease. It didn't exactly put up a big fight. It's a big old snake, at least 2.5m in length. Magnificent creature!” he said. A 2.5 metre black mamba displaced during the heavy rain at the weekend sought refuge inside the yard of a Mariannhill family who were not pleased with the unexpected visitor. Picture: Nick Evans

Evans added that while the trip to the house was not an easy one due to the state of the roads and traffic, he was glad that he went out. He said they were forced to keep doing U-turns, and looking for alternative routes, as sections of roads were washed away.

