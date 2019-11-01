Durban - A 33-year-old biker has been killed in a horror crash in La Lucia on Friday. According to Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, the crash took place on William Campbell Drive.

"Crisis Medical paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the male had suffered critical injuries and was in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support practitioners attempted to resuscitate the man for over 30 minutes, however, their attempts were futile and he was declared deceased at the scene," van Reenen said.

He said a second motorcyclist, also a male in his 30s, was injured when his motorcycle collided with the light motor vehicle in a secondary collision.

"The man suffered moderate injury and was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to hospital by another private ambulance service. The driver and only occupant of the light motor vehicle involved did not suffer any injury. At this stage, the cause of the collision is unknown and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation," van Reenen said.