Durban - A 33-year-old biker has been killed in a horror crash in La Lucia on Friday. 

According to Crisis Medical spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, the crash took place on William Campbell Drive. 

"Crisis Medical paramedics arrived at the scene to find that the male had suffered critical injuries and was in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support practitioners attempted to resuscitate the man for over 30 minutes, however, their attempts were futile and he was declared deceased at the scene," van Reenen said. 

He said a second motorcyclist, also a male in his 30s, was injured when his motorcycle collided with the light motor vehicle in a secondary collision. 

"The man suffered moderate injury and was treated and stabilized on scene before being taken to hospital by another private ambulance service. The driver and only occupant of the light motor vehicle involved did not suffer any injury. At this stage, the cause of the collision is unknown and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation," van Reenen said. 

In a separate incident earlier in the day, 21 children were injured when the taxi that they were travelling in collided into a wall. 

According to KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson, Craig Botha, the taxi veered off the road and crashed into the wall.

"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 21 children and an adult had sustained minor injuries. They patients were treated at the scene before being transported to local hospitals. Police are investigating further. 

The Mercury