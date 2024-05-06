Billing problems are being addressed, says mayor Kaunda

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has given the city’s residents an assurance that the issues of incorrect billings are being addressed. Addressing a special council meeting on Friday, Kaunda said residents had constantly been complaining about billing.

The city ratepayers have raised numerous concerns regarding billing, with some pointing out that they were being billed incorrectly as meters were not being read. The City’s own records have shown that thousands of water and electricity meters were not being read because of a variety of reasons. The mayor made the commitment as he tabled the City’s final budget for the approval of the council following a series of engagements with communities and key stakeholders of the municipality. The budget comes into effect on July 1.

Kaunda thanked the residents of eThekwini who participated in the IDP/Budget roadshows that were concluded last month. “We have considered your input,” said Kaunda. Speaking of the complaints from residents about incorrect billing, he said, “We are pleased to report that the contract for meter reading is now in place and regular meter reading has now resumed.

“We are also in the process of upgrading the old billing system in line with the council resolution. We are making progress in migrating meter reading from line units such as water and electricity to the revenue section.” The mayor said “due to the number of complaints received regarding meters turning whilst no water is flowing, we have embarked on a programme to replace old meters”. “We want to encourage our residents to download the eThekwini Municipality mobile app which allows customers to easily access their bills, submit meter readings and to lodge complaints.”