The claims for damages made in the lawsuits stand at R20bn and have been increasing dramatically over the years.
Concerns have allegedly been raised by the provincial risk audit committee that the claims could bankrupt the province.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu raised the issue with members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) last week when tabling the department’s audit outcome.
The department has previously raised concerns, after revelations earlier this year that a Johannesburg firm had filed 112 lawsuits in a space of two months.