Durban - The provincial Department of Health is facing medical malpractice claims which amount to almost half of its annual budget of R45 billion. The claims for damages made in the lawsuits stand at R20bn and have been increasing dramatically over the years. Concerns have allegedly been raised by the provincial risk audit committee that the claims could bankrupt the province. Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu raised the issue with members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) last week when tabling the department's audit outcome. The department has previously raised concerns, after revelations earlier this year that a Johannesburg firm had filed 112 lawsuits in a space of two months.

Makwetu said there was uncertainty relating to the future outcome of litigation. “The ultimate outcome of these matters cannot presently be determined due to uncertainties related to the timing and amount of possible obligations.”

He also raised concerns with internal compliance issues within the department, saying the department was not complying with regulations or competitive bidding when awarding contracts.

He said the department had incurred irregular expenditure, mostly caused by the continued use of expired contracts.

Scopa member Rishigen Viranna said it had been warned by the province’s risk and audit committee that the medical claims could bankrupt the province.

“The committee said if the department lost all these cases and had to pay out, the province would have to bail out the department for R20bn and that could bankrupt the province,” he said.

Chairperson of the Scopa, Maggie Govender, said: “There is the issue of unscrupulous lawyers, but the department also needs to tighten up its systems to prevent (grounds) for such claims.”

Health Department head Dr Sandile Tshabalala said the department had compiled a comprehensive audit improvement plan to monitor the situation.

The Mercury