Black frost batters Limpopo vegetable farmers and exacerbates food shortages

TLU SA, an industry body that supports and speaks on behalf of farmers, says food shortages can be expected from the Limpopo province after the current cold weather conditions left a trail of devastation to farmers affected by black frost.

TLU SA North chairperson Henk Van De Graaf said farmers across the province have been affected since the weekend. “Black frost hit most of the province on Sunday morning, and many farmers suffered severe damage as a result,” he said. Van De Graaf said that feedback from members, and other farmers, indicates that tremendous losses were suffered and that food shortages could be experienced from the province.

"Reports of severe black frost have been received from the Vivo area, the area behind the Soutpansberg mountain, Levubu, Marble Hall, Arabie and even Warmbath/Bela-Bela, and numerous other areas have also been affected. We are still busy with a complete survey," he said. Some of the crops that are severely affected by this are potatoes, tomatoes and many other types of vegetables, he said. "Particularly potato farmers are currently very vulnerable after they also suffered severe damage in previous seasons and are still trying to recover from it. We are therefore appealing to financial institutions to show understanding for these farmers who have now again suffered great damage," said Van De Graaf.

He added that damage to infrastructure such as water pipes was also reported. TLU SA appealed to all producers in the province to report their damage to TLU SA's various DAU offices for a complete survey of the damage to be conducted. “We would like to know where the damage was suffered, with which crops, the number of hectares involved and if possible, an estimate of the financial losses as a result, so that we can submit this to the provincial and national governments,” he said.