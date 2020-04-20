Black pilots plead to be retained by SAA

Durban - Pilots from previously disadvantaged groups employed by embattled SAA have pleaded their case to be retained in an effort to promote transformation in the aviation industry. The business rescue practitioners said the letters were issued on Friday night, and workers had until April24 to make a decision. This took place after the government announced that it would no longer financially support the business rescue process. The African and Designated Group Pilots of SAA wrote to the business rescue practitioners this weekend, pleading to be retained. In the letter, which was also addressed to the ministers of Public Enterprises and Finance and the National Assembly, said retaining the staff would aid the company in its quest to implement transformative measures.

It would also inspire future generations of African and designated groups’ children to consider a career in aviation.

“Those in the industry know that transformation is almost non-existent in most flying operations,” the letter read.

According to the group, SAA employs just over 600 pilots, but Africans and “designated groups” only make up 27% of the pilot body.

In the SAA pilot group, there are 52 white women and 438 white men, while there are five African women and 56 men, 23 coloured men and two women, 43 Indian men and four women.

Although not privy to the restructuring plans, the group said they were led to believe that the rule of “last in, first out” would be applied, leaving junior, vulnerable and mostly African and designated group pilots in the firing line.

The group said they were all first-generation pilots, who trained and qualified with the financial aid of SAA under the now-ceased Cadet Pilot Programme.

“The company has invested a lot of money in us and we are ready to return that investment and play significant roles in helping the company recover its profitability and retain its former glory,” the letter read.

Louise Brugman, the spokesperson for business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said following the decision by the government to refuse any further funding for SAA, all staff had been issued with severance package letters.

Brugman said seven unions were invited for consultation before the letters were sent out

She said if employees agree to the package, the Section 189 (retrenchment) processes would be finished and the next step would be to ask the government for money to fund the retrenchments.

Brugman said SAA would sell its assets to try to come up with the money for the severance packages.

“I don’t even know if they’ll make enough money from the sale of assets, but that’s a plan,” she said.

She said that the unions did not understand that there was simply no more money and had claimed that the process was illegal.

“We are trying to do the right thing by the employees, by giving them at least the best severance package we can,” said Brugman.