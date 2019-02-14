Wreaths at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark where four pupils died when a walkway collapsed earlier this month. African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Trade union Solidarity has said it would lay charges at the SAPS and the Equality Court against members of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement on behalf of several parents of the victims of the recent Hoërskool Driehoek disaster. Solidarity said it would also lay a charge at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and request that the BLF be banned from participating in the general elections.

This comes after BLF members, among other comments, stated that the death of three children at the school earlier this month, when a walkway collapsed, was a godly intervention and that “three future problems” had been eliminated.

“The trade union will lay a charge of crimen injuria on behalf of some of the parents, the charge will focus on the violation of human dignity which includes racial hate incitement,” said chief operations officer of Solidarity, Dr Dirk Hermann.

“The charge at the Equality Court will focus on hate speech,” said Hermann. “We cannot allow a fringe figure’s racial hatred to be normalised.

“The statements of the BLF have reached an extremely low point where hate speech is concerned and if we left it at that, we regard it as acceptable,” he said.

- African News Agency (ANA)