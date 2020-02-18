Blind and deaf society lodges application to recoup stolen funds









The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society has filed an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to recoup stolen funds. Picture: succo/Pixabay Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society is trying to recoup the full pension benefits of a deceased former employee. The society has filed an application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Marashini Cattigan, who died four days after she was suspended, was facing allegations that she embezzled R620 503 from the society. However, according to the court documents, Cattigan’s pension payout was only worth R474 424. In an affidavit before the court, the chairperson of the society, Amarvetha Sewkuran, said she suspected that Cattigan had committed suicide, as no one had been held responsible for her death.

Cattigan was the acting manager at the society’s KZN office in Pietermaritzburg in 2017. Her position allowed her to make payments from the regional committee’s bank account.

Sewkuran said that in December 2018 there were no funds to pay salaries, and the then chairperson of the society, former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob, had to send a letter to staff informing them that their services would be terminated the next month.

However, the regional committee decided to delay terminating services, hoping the society could raise funds to pay salaries.

A detailed investigation proceeded during that time, and it was established that R65000 had been transferred by Cattigan from the society’s bank account into her own account.

Sewkuran said Cattigan soon afterwards went on a holiday to India.

She said Cattigan had been suspended with immediate effect and without pay, adding that on February4, 2019, she had confessed to stealing the funds.

“And there is a recording of her confession,” Sewkurun said.

Upon her confession, Sewkurun said further investigations revealed that a total of R620503 had been stolen by Cattigan.

She said the society was seeking to recoup Cattigan’s pension of R474424 even though it was less than what had been lost.

She added that the society believed that there was not enough money in her estate to satisfy the balance.

Sewkuran said the Pietermaritzburg Blind and Deaf Society branch - “which provides services to the poor blind and deaf” - was only able to continue running due to loans made by its Durban branch. This resulted in the services offered by the Durban branch being severely affected.

“The whole of KZN will be compromised if the pension proceeds are paid out and the society is not able to recover the money,” Sewkuran said.

Last year, The Mercury revealed the financial woes of the society.

The non-profit organisation employs 70 staff and caters to the needs of around 4500 deaf and blind people in KZN.

The Mercury