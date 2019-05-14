Picture: Pixabay

DURBAN - The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by the Alliance Defending the Autonomy of Churches in SA (Adacsa), which asked the court to clarify its ruling on same-sex marriages. Adacsa sought clarity on the high court’s ruling that the Dutch Reformed Church’s policy against same-sex marriages diminished the integrity of gay congregants.

Adacsa wanted to know whether the ruling was made on procedural or constitutional grounds.

In a victory for people in same-sex relationships who are members of the Dutch Reformed Church, the court in March overturned the church’s decision not to recognise same-sex unions within the church.

A full bench, led by Judge Joseph Raulinga, overturned the decision on same-sex relationships adopted during the extraordinary meeting of the general synod of the church in 2016.

During this sitting, the church went back on its earlier stance of allowing same-sex unions. The church made headlines in 2015 when it announced that its various congregations could decide for themselves if they wanted to give their blessing to same-sex unions.

A year later, following pressure from some of its members, it announced that a gay or lesbian person can be a minister only if he or she is celibate.

Ministers were also no longer able to solemnise same-sex civil unions.

Laurie Gaum, with the blessing of his father, Dr Frits Gaum, a well-known figure in the church, launched the court application to challenge the church’s decision to go back on its word regarding same-sex unions.

Freedom of Religion SA spokesperson Craig Swain said that following a lengthy argument and an adjournment, the court on Friday dismissed Adacsa’s application on the basis that it “did not have a right to bring the application”.

“(This meant) Adacsa had no legal standing. With that, and without the court clarifying its original judgment, the matter was concluded,” Swain said.

Following the dismissal of Adacsa’s application to clarify the judgment, the court asked Adacsa if it wanted to argue its application for leave to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“Adacsa indicated that, although it was not abandoning its right to appeal, it was not in a position to do so at the time Adacsa withdrew its application for leave to appeal,” said Swain.

Reacting to the recent ruling, Laurie Gaum’s brother Andre told SABC news that his family were pleased with it.

“It was always a fight for justice, to make sure there’s no unfair discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation They are over the moon that this is now the end of this matter and they’ve come out victorious.”

