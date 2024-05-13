Blue light criminals: ‘Where do they even get the blue police lights?’

Several motorists across South Africa have fallen victim to marauding gangs of criminals purporting to be police officers, who stop unsuspecting drivers and rob them. Commonly referred to as “blue-light gangs”, the brazen criminals confront drivers by effecting road blocks or instruct drivers to stop while purporting to be members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) or municipal police.

At times, the criminals drive vehicles with insignia of the police, or use flashing blue lights and in other incidents the robbers wear police uniform or display police appointment cards. Last month, three alleged criminals were shot dead on a Sunday night during an exchange of gunfire with police officers. At the time, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, Gauteng police spokesperson said the three were part of the infamous blue-light criminal gangs terrorising motorists on the infamous N3, between Villiers and Heidelberg. Ciminologist, Prof Kholofelo Rakubu, said that motorists across South Africa had become sitting ducks because as events unfolded, drivers could not distinguish between bona fide police officers and the impostors.

“Is it a catch-22 situation for motorists in South Africa? A definite yes! There is no law that protects motorists from this crime and it is highly impossible to recognise a bogus or imposter officer from a legitimate office since they both utilise same tools of trades — uniform and blue lights amongst other,” she said. “Motorists have always been advised to only stop at the nearest garage, however, not all deserted roads have garages nearby. This advise exposes motorist to victimisation.”

Rakubu said the impersonators use law enforcement-related tools – including cars and motorcycles, emergency car lights which are red and blue, clothing items including fake uniforms, police vests and belts, counterfeit badges, weapons such as guns or batons, handcuffs, phones and radios, speakers, and horns — to mislead their people. “Offenders either use one of these tools or different combinations thereof to develop their character. In most cases, the offenders use emergency lights – blue-lights placed on their cars and they pull over random individuals,” said Rakubu. “Some of these impersonators wore a police uniform or a t-shirt with the word ‘police’ on it. The more prepared offenders pulled out a fake badge and a weapon to further intimidate their victims.”

Rakubu is the Head of Department at Tshwane University of Technology’s recently merged Department of Law, Safety and Security Management. She said it was common law in South Africa that motorists comply when stopped by police officers anywhere, any time of the day, even at deserted roads and secluded areas. “Therefore, impersonators use legal behaviour to carry out illegal acts when impersonating officers to rob motorists,” Rakubu said.