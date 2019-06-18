The Bluff Post office that closed its doors for non-payment . Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Bluff residents were angered and confused when they arrived at the Bluff post office at the Bluff Towers shopping centre last week only to find it had been closed without notice. A writ of execution notice attached to the door of the post office stated it had to vacate the premises by June 11 due to a sum of R121 814 owed to the centre.

Resident Vonita Loubser said she read on Facebook about the post office being closed.

“I use the post office all the time and I’ve actually got something in there now that I need to collect,” she said.

She said the only other post office in the area was in Jacobs, which she said was not safe.

Another resident, Christa Muller, was angry because she had come to the post office to collect an important document.

“I need to pick up a parcel here. My lawyer sent me a registered letter about the transfer of our house in Cape Town and there’s no number to tell us where to go,”said Muller.

She said she did not know what to do or where to go to collect the letter.

A woman who works at the centre opposite the post office said close to 100 people came to the post office on Wednesday morning.

“If you stand here you’ll see the people coming and going because they didn’t know the post office was closing,” she said.

Ivor Aylward, chairman of the Bluff Ratepayers Association said he had received many complaints.

“The question is why have they not paid their rent and where’s the money that was allocated for their rent?” he asked.

SA Post Office spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha said the Bluff post office had amalgamated with the Jacobs post office on June 11.

“This is part of the post office’s continuous rebalancing of its network of outlets in response to customer usage behaviour,” said Njapha.

She said the Jacobs post office was situated on 184 Bluff Road in Jacobs, Durban, and that the Austerville post office in 120 Austerville Drive, Wentworth, was also an alternative.

“Our customers are requested to collect their mail items at the Jacobs post office situated on 184 Bluff Road in Jacobs,” said Njapha.

The post office did not respond to a request for comment on the court notice.

Management at Bluff Towers confirmed that the SA Post Office has stopped trading at the centre but did not want to comment further.

“We cannot disclose any information at this point as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

The Mercury