Durban - Residents living in Blythedale on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast are breathing a sigh of relief after their water supply has been restored. Some areas had been without water for more than five days.
On Monday, Ilembe District Municipality issued a statement saying that the water shortage had been due to a technical fault.
"The technical fault in Blythedale has been discovered and resolved. The residents in the low-lying areas will receive water from 2pm while those living in lower areas will receive water from 6pm. The Ilembe District Municipality would like to apologise for any inconvenience cause during the past few days," the statement said.
On Monday, Mayor SS Gumede, apologised to residents. He said on Sunday, they suspected a pipeline break in the area.