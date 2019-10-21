Blythedale water supply restored









A municipal worker is seen fixing a damaged pipe Picture: Ilembe District Municipality Facebook page Durban - Residents living in Blythedale on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast are breathing a sigh of relief after their water supply has been restored. Some areas had been without water for more than five days. On Monday, Ilembe District Municipality issued a statement saying that the water shortage had been due to a technical fault. "The technical fault in Blythedale has been discovered and resolved. The residents in the low-lying areas will receive water from 2pm while those living in lower areas will receive water from 6pm. The Ilembe District Municipality would like to apologise for any inconvenience cause during the past few days," the statement said. On Monday, Mayor SS Gumede, apologised to residents. He said on Sunday, they suspected a pipeline break in the area.

The municipality said that water tankers had been deployed to assist residents in affected areas.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said it was frustrating to be without water for almost a week.

"We had to drive to my in-laws just to take a shower. We had to do this twice a day. Ilembe's communication (with residents) for the first few days was very frustrating," the resident said.





Residents complained that they had been without water for more than five days.

Ilembe District Municipality is urging residents to report vandalism of water and sanitation property and theft to their 24-hour response centre. on 032 437 9371 / 032 437 9427. Residents can also make reports via the municipality's WhatsApp line on 074 344 4508.

The Mercury