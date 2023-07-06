Bodies of two women found at different KZN beaches on the same day

Durban – In two separate incidents, the bodies of two women were found hours apart at two different beaches in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the body of a woman was discovered floating on the water at uMdloti Beach on Thursday morning.

Balram said a fisherman contacted Rusa at approximately 4.14am after he noticed a naked woman floating in the surf. “According to the caller, fishermen were unsuccessful in retrieving the body due to the high tide,” he said. He said reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the beach and retrieved the body from the surf.

“The deceased had sustained lacerations to her head,” said Balram. Balram added that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the police. In an unrelated incident, IPSS Medical Rescue MD Dylan Meyrick, said the IPSS Search and Rescue division were at the scene at Casuarina Beach in Westbrook near oThongathi where a body was discovered.

“The body of a woman believed to be about 30 years old has washed up to shore,” he said. Meyrick added that at the time of the report, before 1pm, there had been no reports of a missing person. “The female remains unidentified at this time,” he added.